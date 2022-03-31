Muslims Forgot their Duties in a Secular Country – Raghupathi Bhat

Udupi: “Today the Muslim Community members are talking about their rights but they are not ready to talk about their duties. When they forgot their duties in our secular country, the Hindu community woke up”, said Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat.

Speaking to media persons in Udupi about the ban on Muslim traders in the Temple fair, Raghupathi Bhat said, “The Muslim Community should accept the changes and should understand that we are in a secular country. We are not going to oppose their religious practices but everyone should follow the discipline, uniform and equality and also as Indians they should know what their duties are. Hindus are peace-loving people and we always say Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. When some incidents went beyond the limit such objections are common”.

Raghupathi Bhat further said, “Today across the state the issues of Hijab, ban of Muslim traders and Halal are going in a peak way. When I requested six girls to follow the rules, they simply refused. After the High Court verdict, the Muslim community called for a statewide Bandh. In Bhatkal shops of Hindus were forcibly closed. All these issues hurt the Hindu community, and only then did the Hindus start to ban the Muslim traders in Hindu temples”.

Replying to the Halal issues, Bhat said, “Boycotting Halal Chicken by Hindus is not wrong but we never told them to close any Halal Shops. Halal is a Muslim practice so the Hindu community is opposing it”.