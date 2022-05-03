Muslims, Hindus celebrate Eid together in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

New Delhi: Muslims and Hindus on Tuesday celebrated Eid together in the national capital’s Jahangirpuri area that witnessed communal violence last month during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

People greeted each other on the occasion of Eid to spread the message of peace and harmony.

Last month, clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri.

After the violence on April 16, an anti-encroachment drive was undertaken in the area on April 20.

During the drive that was termed a “routine exercise”, many shops and houses in the area were bulldozed.

Meanwhile, adequate security arrangements have been ensured in the area on the occasion of Eid to avoid any untoward incident. Heavy police deployment in the area was also seen.

“We all want to live here with each other with peace and harmony together. We hope the full normalcy returns soon in the area… and it has started to return in the area,” said a person from the Muslim community who did not want to be named.

He also said that the situation is improving in the area now.

A week after violence erupted in the area, both communities took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to send out the message of peace and harmony.