Muthalik Detained for Trying to Enter Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru/ Udupi: The Sri Rama Sena chief Pramod Muthalik was detained at Hejamady while he was trying to enter Dakshina Kannada on July 29.

DK DC Dr Rajendra K V has banned Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik’s entry into Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluks. Under Section 144(3) of CrPC, he has been banned from entering the taluks with immediate effect.

Speaking to the mediapersons Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “We had information that Pramod Muthalik was visiting Praveen Nettaru’s house. If he comes to Dakshina Kannada, there are possibilities of communal disharmony. So he was restricted to enter the district till August 3. On July 29 while Muthalik was travelling to Sullua via Udupi, he was detained at Hejamady and sent back.”

