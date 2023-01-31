Muthalik slams Government for Announcing posthumous Padma Vibhushan to Mulayam Singh Yadav

Udupi: “The Central Awards Committee has created a bad and disgraceful legacy by announcing the Padma Vibhushan award to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. The posthumously announced Padma Vibhushan award to Mulayam Singh Yadav should be withdrawn”, demanded the chief of Sri Ram Sena, Pramod Muthalik in a video statement on January 31.

In a video message, Muthalik stated, “Mulayam Singh was not only cruel, but was anti-Rama and anti-religion who fired on the Sri Rama Karsevaks and Sri Rama devotees who came to Ayodhya for a peaceful protest during 1989-91. Giving the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award to such a person is a black spot on the greatest award”.

Muthalik further said, “I condemn the decision of the award selection committee for selecting Mulayam Singh Yadav for the prestigious award. It is condemnable to give Padma Vibhushan to the man who tried to send the present UP CM to jail”.

