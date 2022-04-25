Muthalik urges Hindus to Boycott Muslim Gold Shops for Akshaya Tritiya

Kundapur: After triggering controversy over halal meat, Hindutva organisations in Karnataka have now called for a boycott of Muslim traders during the upcoming Akshaya Tritiya festival. Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik urged Hindus not to purchase gold from shops run by Muslims in the state on Akshaya Tritiya.

Speaking to Media persons in Kundapur on April 25, Muthalik said that the Kerala Based Jewellery shops were directly or indirectly supporting anti-national activities. In Kerala Hindus are being attacked, love jihad is taking place, and more than 12,000 girls have been converted to Islam. There are many Kerala-based Muslim jewellers. A majority of the jewellery shops belong to Muslims from Kerala. I urge people not to buy jewellery from there.

Muthalik pointed out that Akshaya Tritiya is a Hindu festival, and hence, gold should be purchased only from Hindu shops. All Hindus should support this initiative.

Muthalik further said, “This boycott is against those who don’t respect our Constitution. This is against those who kill our holy cows. The boycott will continue until the mentality of Muslims changes. I have been working for Hindu organisations for the last 67 years and the ruling BJP got all the credit for my fights. Unfortunately, the same BJP party is banning all my programmes in the State. The State government has banned my entry into Kolar, Udupi and Kalburgi districts. In the coming days people will teach the BJP a good lesson”.

Talking about the Bible compulsory in Bangaluru school Muthalik said, “It’s condemnable and against the rule. The students have the right to choose what they need. The state government should cancel the licence of the school immediately”.