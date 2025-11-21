Mutts doing better job of running schools in Karnataka than govt: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Religious mutts are doing a better job of running schools in Karnataka than the government by providing education to the poor and the underprivileged, stated Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday.

He was speaking after presiding over the inauguration ceremony of the 17th BGS Foundation Day and BGS Utsav organised by the Sri Adichunchanagiri Education Trust in Bengaluru on Friday.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the state government is engaged in the process of closing schools it currently runs. “The government is locking the doors of schools where children of farmers, the poor and economically weaker sections study. At such a time, mutts are providing food, education and shelter to the children of this land,” he stated.

“Building educational institutions is easy. But managing and running them efficiently is not. Yet, the mutts are managing them smoothly with competence and commitment. Their far-sightedness and concern for society have made this possible,” the Union Minister said.

He added that mutts are not merely running educational institutions but are also providing quality education. Alongside social service, they are engaged selflessly in the field of spirituality as well.

“Future generations need strong and value-based education. In this regard, the Adichunchanagiri Mutt has taken the lead in creating awareness in society,” he remarked.

The event was graced by the divine presence of Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji of Suttur Mutt, and Siddalinga Mahaswamiji of Siddaganga Mutt.

Prakashanath Swamiji, head of the Adichunchanagiri Education Trust, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Public TV chief H.R. Ranganath, Guarantee News chief Shivaswami, senior actress Malashree, actress Aradhana and others were present.

Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math, is an ancient religious institution and Jagadguru Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji’s efforts have focussed on the basic necessities like ‘Anna, Akshara, and Arogya, (food, education and health)’.

As of 2007, Balagangadharanatha Mahaswami has established more than four hundred recognised and highly regarded educational institutions, wherein more than 70,000 are being educated, of which a significant number are from rural areas.



