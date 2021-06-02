Spread the love



















Muzumdar appointed Mumbai senior cricket coach



Mumbai: Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy-winning captain Amol Muzumdar was on Tuesday appointed coach of Mumbai senior men’s team for the 2021-2022 season, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said in a statement.

“The Cricket Improvement Committee of MCA, consisting of Mr. Jatin Paranjape (chairman), Mr. Nilesh Kulkarni and Mr. Vinod Kambli, has appointed Mr. Amol Muzumdar as the coach of Mumbai senior men’s team for the season 2021-2022,” the MCA said.

Muzumdar, a solid middle order batsman, captained Mumbai to Ranji Trophy triumph in 2006-07.

Muzumdar has a unique feat to his credit. On his first-class debut for Bombay, in a Ranji Trophy match against Haryana in Faridabad in the 1993-94 season, he scored a world record 260. This was the highest ever innings played on the first-class debut.

This was a record was, however, broken by Madhya Pradesh’s Ajay Rohera in December 2018, when he scored an unbeaten on 267 against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy in Indore.

