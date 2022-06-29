MVA Crisis: BJP leaders meet Guv, want MVA govt to prove majority



Mumbai: In a major political development late on Tuesday, a delegation of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with a plea to ascertain the majority of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The BJP’s move came after a group of 39 Shiv Sena MLAs along with 11 other legislators – who switched over to a rebel faction headed by state minister Eknath Shinde on June 20-21 – sent an email to the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

They have informed the Governor that the rebel group has withdrawn support to the government headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis told mediapersons.

Following this, the BJP has submitted a letter to the Governor urging him to issue directions to the CM to prove his majority, added Fadnavis.

“We are hopeful that given the present political circumstances and the Supreme Court directions of Monday, the Governor will take the necessary steps in the matter,” Fadnavis said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fadnavis had gone to New Delhi to meet the top BJP leaders, including party President J.P. Nadda, to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra.

The rebel group is likely to reach Mumbai from Guwahati in the next couple of days.