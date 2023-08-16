MY COUNTRY WILL ACHIEVE WHEN……..

My country will achieve Freedom when..

…we are free to express our genuine concerns, protests with peaceful and non-violent methods;

…we are free to follow, choose, and practice the religion of our choice;

…our women, girls, children, and we can walk safely without fear day or night;

…our youth has a bright future within the country;

…our basic needs for food, water, shelter, education, work, etc. are provided;

…our farmers and traditional craftsmen are provided with basic facilities;

…we accept diversity of languages, scripts, cultures, religions, food habits, dress;

…we are free from violence, lynching, riots, militancy, terrorism;

…we accept and live the principle “Unity in diversity”;

…we protect our motherland from projects which lead to its ecological destruction;

…we develop smart villages with steady supply of electricity, water and basic facilities;

…we are free from fascist, fundamentalist leaders whose hands are soaked with blood;

…we have secular minded politicians, executives, and judiciary who abide by the Constitution;

…we have educated and cultured selfless leaders who have a far-sighted futuristic vision for our country;

…we can live as citizens accepting and respecting each person’s dignity and equality;

…we need not wait for years, waste our energy, and hard-earned money to get justice;

…we give equal opportunity to everyone to bloom and blossom in their field;

…we are aware of our rights and responsibilities as citizens.

