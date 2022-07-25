My election shows poor can not only dream but also fulfill them in India: Prez Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said her election to the top constitutional post shows that the poor can not only dream but also fulfil those dreams in India.

She was addressing the nation after taking oath as the 15th President of India. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana administered the oath.

She started her speech by greeting people and said, “I humbly greet all the fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament, a symbol of the hopes, aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India. Your affection, trust and support will be my greatest strength in discharging my functions and responsibilities.”

President Murmu thanked all MPs and MLAs for electing her.

“My election to the post of President is proof of the fact that in India, the poor can dream and also fulfil those dreams. Reaching this office is not my personal achievement but that of all the poor people in the country. It is the power of India’s democracy that a girl born in a poor tribal home could reach the topmost constitutional post,” President Murmu said.

President Murmu noted that it is also a coincidence that her political career started when the country was celebrating its 50th year of Independence and today in the 75th year of independence, she got this new responsibility.

She assured the countrymen, especially the youth and the women that their interests will be paramount for her while working in this office.

“I want to tell the youth of our country that you are not only building your own future but also laying the foundation of future India. As the President of the country, I will always support you fully.

The President stressed on speeding up efforts to meet the expectations that the freedom fighters had from the citizens of independent India.

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India

New Delhi: Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the 15th President of India.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana administered the oath of office to Murmu in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Murmu arrived in Parliament in a ceremonial procession shortly before the swearing in commenced.

She is scheduled to deliver an address later.

Before leaving for the swearing-in ceremony, Murmu reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan, her home and office for the next five years, where she was welcomed by Kovind and his wife Savita.

The outgoing President had then escorted Murmu to the Presidential study for a brief meeting.

Earlier in the morning, Murmu paid tributes to the father of nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, MPs and principal civil and military officers of the government are in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony.