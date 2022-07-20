My govt firmly believes in honesty & transparency: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Wednesday that his government firmly believes in honesty, transparency and high morality in public life.

“We have made it mandatory for all public representatives as well as government employees at all levels to submit their property record every year, which will be made available in the public domain for absolute transparency,” Patnaik said on the floor of the Odisha Assembly.

The state government has adopted a zero tolerance approach towards corruption, he said.

In 2021, the state vigilance department had registered 267 criminal cases against 475 persons and had also initiated 373 inquiries against public servants. Of these, 272 accused persons have been arrested, he said.

In order to bring efficiency in the administration, Patnaik said that 164 government servants have been sent on compulsory retirement or have been dismissed from service and their pension has been withheld.

Similarly, the office of the Lokayukta has started functioning since March 20, 2019, he said. In the court of Lokayukta, 499 cases have been disposed of out of 775 cases in 2021, the CM said.

Patnaik also claimed that the overall law and order situation in the state remains by and large peaceful.

All women-related heinous crimes are being treated as ‘red flag cases’ and special public prosecutors are engaged for these cases, he said, adding that 15 cybercrime and economic offences police stations have been established in the state.

All the police stations of the state are covered under ‘Mo Sarkar’ in order to achieve the highest level of accountability and transparency through feedback from the complainants/citizens. Since November 1, 2021, more than 16,000 grievances have been disposed of through the Jana Sunani portal, Patnaik said.

“In a democracy, the people are supreme and we are here to serve them. My government is committed to promote and implement all the policies aimed at the overall development of the state and to provide a safe and secure environment to all its citizens. Our special focus is to ensure inclusive growth of the people,” the Chief Minister said.