‘My inspiration for a picture perfect body is Hrithik Roshan,’ says Taha Shah Badussha



Mumbai: Actor Taha Shah Badussha says the inspiration behind his chiselled body is Bollywood actor and fitness icon Hrithik Roshan. From training in martial arts, calisthenics, gymnastics, to taking dance lessons, along with cardio workouts, he loves to do it all.

Taha, who is known for his work in ‘Luv Ka The End’ and giving some hit numbers such as ‘Ekk Vari’ with Daisy Shah and ‘Aaj Sajeya’ with Alaya F, talks about his inspiration to be fit and have a perfect body.

He says: ” My inspiration for a picture perfect body is Hrithik Roshan. He is incredible and an epitome of fitness. The way he has maintained and worked upon himself is phenomenal. I really look up to him when it comes to fitness”.