‘My own betrayed me’

Judas Iscariot betrayed money gains chains

sold his own Master & Lord just for 30 coins

abusive of trust, defame and damage friend

treacherous trend trained typhoon deadly deed



Roman general Marcus Junius Brutus betrayed vessel

Friend and fellow Roman senator Julius Caesar counsel

Caesar’s widespread fame devils advocate dethroned

destroyed holy humane ship mistaken history created

Mata Hari one of history’s most famous double agents,

her charm charisma allure attraction exploited guts

landed her in a web of espionage so tangled tainted

sold herself for Germany carnival & sensuous satisfied

Ezra Pound, an American expatriate who’d been censured

Insulted the U.S. supported fascism criminal scent breathed

arrested in 1945 by Americans in Italy, dug one’s owns grave

treason against the U.S. during World War II the hidden cave

The Cambridge Five a womanizer who married four times.

A flamboyant gayman with a penchant for drunkenness.

causing the deaths of many deadly dusting dynamite

remaining spies under a low-hanging cloud of termites.



History or story of his -her own, close to bosom

Jealously cruelty ambition self centered bloom

terrible torturing leaving alone heart breaking

Cry alone ‘my own betrayed me’



Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin

