'My own betrayed me'

By
Fr Joachim D'Souza Capuchin
-
‘My own betrayed me’

Judas Iscariot betrayed money gains chains
sold his own Master & Lord just for 30 coins
abusive of trust, defame and damage friend
treacherous trend trained typhoon deadly deed


Roman general Marcus Junius Brutus betrayed vessel
Friend and fellow Roman senator Julius Caesar counsel
Caesar’s widespread fame devils advocate dethroned
destroyed holy humane ship mistaken history created

Mata Hari one of history’s most famous double agents,
her charm charisma allure attraction exploited guts
landed her in a web of espionage so tangled tainted
sold herself for Germany carnival & sensuous satisfied

Ezra Pound, an American expatriate who’d been censured
Insulted the U.S. supported fascism criminal scent breathed
arrested in 1945 by Americans in Italy, dug one’s owns grave
treason against the U.S. during World War II the hidden cave

The Cambridge Five a womanizer who married four times.
A flamboyant gayman with a penchant for drunkenness.
causing the deaths of many deadly dusting dynamite
remaining spies under a low-hanging cloud of termites.


History or story of his -her own, close to bosom
Jealously cruelty ambition self centered bloom
terrible torturing leaving alone heart breaking
Cry alone ‘my own betrayed me’

Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin

From The Author:


