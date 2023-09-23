My prayers cleared way for Antony to get in CWC again: Elizabeth Antony



Thiruvananthapuram: Elizabeth Antony, wife of A.K Antony, has said that it was due to her prayers which paved way for Antony’s health to recover and was able to again become a CWC member.

She said that it was again because of her prayers that her son Anil Antony was able to join the BJP.

Elizabeth Antony was addressing a Catholic prayer congregation – Kreupasanam Marian Shrine.

“My husband is an atheist and doesn’t go to Church, but he gave me the freedom to pray. I started to regularly pray, especially for my husband who had serious health issues,” said Elizabeth.

“It was after eight months of intense prayers things started to change. I got relief and so did my husband. Then came his recent nomination to the CWC,” said Elizabeth.

She said that with the Congress leadership taking a decision at their Chintan Shibiram that children of leaders will not be allowed to join politics.

“It dawned to me that both our sons will find it difficult to enter mainstream politics and moreover my husband is one person who will never go out of his way to do anything.

“It was around this time Anil Antony told me that he got a call from the Prime Minister’s Office to join the BJP. I went to prayer before the Catholic prayer congregation – Kreupasanam Marian Shrine.

“I told the priest, at the shrine about Anil, as we all along have been die hard Congress supporters. But the priest after placing my request before the deity, he came back and said do not ask for Anil to return. Anil will be having a good future also,” Elizabeth said.

She also pointed out that what will happen when Anil comes home.

“Here too, my prayers got answered as when Anil came home, my husband said we will not discuss politics at home and there has be no issues at all. I am very happy that my prayers got answered,” said Elizabeth in her 19 minutes of speech.

Like this: Like Loading...