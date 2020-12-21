Spread the love



















My real politics will begin in 2023, says Kumarswamy



Bengaluru: Janata Dal (S) second-in-command, H. D. Kumarswamy on Monday conceded that he has all along played a “temporary politics” and his “true politics” would commence only in 2023 when Karnataka will be heading for Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters at his home here, Kumarswamy asserted that his party can neither be finished by anyone nor merged with any party. “All along I have played a very temporary politics, my real politics will begin in 2023,” he said.

Responding to a question, he clarified that there is no question of merging JD(S) with any other party until Gowda family members are alive.

Emphasising that the JD(S) is a party that was painstakingly built by his father H. D. Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy said that sitting in opposition is not a new thing for the JD(S).

“Gowda who is in politics for over six decades, built this party and remained in power for just about five years, including 10-months as Prime Minister, 18 months as Chief Minister and perhaps three years as PWD and Irrigation minister. So, for us sitting in opposition is not a new thing,” he said.

He added that his aim is to bring his party to power independently in 2023.

In response to a question, Kumarswamy quipped that those who are on their way out from the JD(S) were spreading such rumours about JD(S) getting merged with BJP.

“I do not have to worry about who has already made up their mind to leave this party and find solace elsewhere. My worry and aim is to retain the worker base and not leaders,” he said.

He asserted that no one can finish JD(S). “We have lakhs of workers. We are aiming to come to power on our own in 2023 and protect the interest of our workers, we will work,” he said.

Kumaraswamy also trained his guns on Congress leader, Siddaramaiah. Claiming that his hard-earned money had propelled the JD(S) to win 58 seats in 2004, he said that Siddaramaiah should be greatly indebted for being allowed him to become Deputy Chief Minister then. “Siddaramaiah is in my obligation; he will remain so. I am not at all in his obligation, whatever I have achieved it is done as per my terms,” he retorted.

Rebutting the Congress party’s charges, Kumarswamy questioned what morality Congress can teach to JD(S)? “The Congress party pulled down Prime Minister, I. K. Gujral’s government alleging that the Tamil Nadu’s Dravida Munnetra Kazagam (DMK) was responsible for Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination and in 2004 the Congress shamelessly joined hands with DMK and remained in power for 10 years at the centre between 2004 to 2014. How can the Congress preach morality to us?,” he questioned angrily.



