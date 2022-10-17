My relationship with Gandhi family beyond any contention, logic, says Gehlot

Jaipur: As voting is underway for the election of Congress President, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday, for the first time, spoke about his relationship with the Gandhi family.

Gehlot, who arrived at the state Congress headquarters to vote in the president’s election, said, “My Gandhi family relations are beyond any contention/logic and will remain so even after October 19,” he said.

Notably, the final results for the Congress presidential post shall be announced on October 19. Two veterans Mallikarjun Kharge and Shahshi Tharoor are in fray over the same.

Asked to comment on discussions doing the rounds on “Udaipur Declaration” time and again and Rajasthan’s politics which came into jeopardy recently, he said, “The answer to this will be given by Khargeji only after winning the election.”

The polling process began at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to end at 4 p.m.

Voting is being done through ballot paper. So far, Chief Minister Gehlot, Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra, MLA Divya Maderna, Whip Mahendra Chaudhary have exercised their franchise. At the same time, Sachin Pilot will vote at the Congress office in Delhi.

Congress leaders said, “There is every possibility of one-sided voting in favour of Mallikarjun Kharge. Chief Minister Gehlot himself has appealed to vote for Kharge. Congress delegates from Rajasthan have also been given separate calls to support Kharge.”

My relationship with Gandhi family beyond any contention, logic, says Gehlot

Like this: Like Loading...