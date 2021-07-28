Spread the love



















‘My vow to replace corrupt regime fulfilled’, says BJP leader Yatnal



Bengaluru: Almost after a gap of seven months, former Karnataka chief minister, B. S. Yediyurappa’s bitterest critic within the BJP, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal shaved off his beard and said that his ‘vow to replace corrupt’ regime in the state had been fulfilled.

After taking part in the swearing-in ceremony of new chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai at Raj Bhavan here, Yatnal said that he had neither lobbied for any post nor demanded anything except to replace Yediyurappa at the earliest to save the party. “My only aim was in favour of the ruling BJP. As I had told you (media) two months ago that this year’s flag hoisting will be carried out by a new CM, which has come true,” he said.

He added that he would support anyone including Bommai, if the new government practices Hindutva politics and gives a corruption free government. “I do not have anything personal against Yediyurappa at all. He will be our party leader. He is the tallest leader. But, nobody is bigger than BJP or Hindutva, which is our core ideology. Let the new government be corruption free and practice Hindutva politics so that it serves its real purpose,” Yatnal said.

Answering a question, Yatnal said that Bommai will act independently and keep his family members at bay. “The new CM cannot afford to commit the same mistake as his predecessor. Bommai will have to act independently and keep his family members from their regular interference in matters concerning the state. MLAs must be given their due respect,” he said.

Replying to another question, Yatnal said that Bommai is a party high command’s pick and therefore BJP MLAs unanimously raised their hands in his favour during the BJP’s legislature party meeting that was held on Tuesday evening.

