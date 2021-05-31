Spread the love



















Myanmar military extends non-operation period



Nay Pyi Taw: The Myanmar military announced the extension of its non-operation period against ethnic armed groups to the end of June.

All military operations will be suspended across the country except for the period when security and administrative machinery of the government in addition to state defence and administrative measures are encroached on, the military said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the extension is meant to facilitate talks with the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) signatory ethnic armed organisations to strengthen the peace process; efforts to get non-NCA signatory ethnic armed groups to sign the agreement; and discussions on necessary measures for lasting peace in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The extension also aims to let students in the country be able to focus on study peacefully as all schools for basic education will be reopened on June 1, according to the statement.

So far, 10 ethnic armed groups have signed the NCA with the government since it was initiated in October 2015.

