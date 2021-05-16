Spread the love



















Myanmar records 24 new Covid-19 cases



Yangon: The number of Covid-19 infections rose to 143,059 after 24 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Health and Sports Ministry on Saturday.

The death toll stood at 3,212 and 28 more recovered patients have been discharged, bringing the number of recoveries to 132,100 so far, the statement said.

The number of samples tested for Covid-19 decreased to 1,260 on Saturday, from around 10,000 samples tested daily in early February, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 cases on March 23 last year.