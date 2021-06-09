Spread the love



















Myanmar reports 123 new Covid-19 cases



Yangon: Myanmar reported 123 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total cases in the country to 144,579, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

One more death was reported on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 3,228 in the country, the release said.

According to the ministry’s figures, a total of 132,615 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.63 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, including 2,022 samples tested on Tuesday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of Covid-19 on March 23 last year.

