Myanmar reports 15 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death



Yangon: Myanmar reported 15 more Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally in the country to 142,162, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

One more Covid-19 death was reported on Monday, bringing the death toll to 3,203 in total, the release said.

According to the ministry’s figures, a total of 131,744 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.51 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, the Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 1,201 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Monday, down from around 10,000 samples tested daily in first week of last month.

Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of Covid-19 on March 23 last year.