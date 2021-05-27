Spread the love



















Myanmar reports 22 new Covid-19 infections

Yangon: The number of Covid-19 infections rose to 143,318 in Myanmar with 22 new cases on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Health and Sports Ministry.

The country’s Covid-19 death toll stood at 3,216, the statement said.

Some 35 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, bringing the number of recoveries to 132,264 so far, the Xinhua news agency reported.

At least 1,129 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday, down from around 10,000 samples tested daily in early February.

Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 cases on March 23 last year.

