Myanmar reports 96 new Covid-19 cases

By
IANS
-
Spread the love

Myanmar reports 96 new Covid-19 cases
 
Yangon:  Myanmar reported 96 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 143,414 on Thursday, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry.

The death toll stood at 3,216 while the number of recoveries rose to 132,269 so far, the release said.

A total of 1,788 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Thursday, down from around 10,000 samples tested daily in early February, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The virus was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year.


Spread the love

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here