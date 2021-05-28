Spread the love



















Myanmar reports 96 new Covid-19 cases



Yangon: Myanmar reported 96 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 143,414 on Thursday, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry.

The death toll stood at 3,216 while the number of recoveries rose to 132,269 so far, the release said.

A total of 1,788 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Thursday, down from around 10,000 samples tested daily in early February, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The virus was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year.

