Spread the love



















Myanmar’s State Administration Council meets ministers



Nay Pyi Taw: Following the coup earlier this week, Myanmar’s State Administration Council, led by Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Gen Min Aung Hlaing, held meetings with union ministers.

Wednesday’s meeting was attended by members of the council, newly-appointed ministers and officials in the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw, reports Xinhua news agency.

Speaking at the meeting, Min Aung Hlaing said that the move of declaration of the State of Emergency on Monday came after the failed request of the military to solve possible voter list fraud in the general elections held in November 2020 despite the expectation of the military for correct voter lists in accordance with the law.

He explained that the recent appointment of union ministers and officials to the union-level organisations was made on the basis of their experiences and qualifications for further implementation of work during the state of emergency.

The State Administration Council added five more members late Wednesday.

The newly-formed council also announced appointments of new union ministers for Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation, Transport and Communications, Commence and Ethnic Affairs.

New ministers were appointed for 11 ministries on Monday while 24 deputy ministers were removed from their posts.

Min Aung Hlaing reaffirmed that the military would not change policies of the country in the sectors of foreign affairs, administration and economy as well as the ongoing political roadmap during the period of the state of emergency.

Myanmar held multi-party general elections on Nov. 8, 2020 and the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) won the majority of seats in both Houses of the Union Parliament.

The electoral processes were carried out in line with the law, according to the Union Election Commission.

Myanmar declared a one-year state of emergency and the legislative, executive and judicial powers were handed over to the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services on Monday.