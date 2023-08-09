Mysore Zone Inter Collegiate Shuttle Badminton held at Father Muller

Mangaluru: The Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) is hosting the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Mysore Zone Inter Collegiate Shuttle Badminton (Men and Women) Tournament on 8 and 9 August 2023 in the Father Muller Indoor Stadium.

The inaugural on 8 August 2023 was attended by the Director of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) who presided over the event, along with the Chief Guest Dr Pradeep Pereira, Consultant Cardiologist FMMCH. The welcome and introduction of the guest was done by Dr Vinitha K., Assistant Professor Pharmacology FMMC and Compeered by Ms Akshatha Veigas, student of Medical Imaging Technology of FMCOAHS.

Dr Pradeep in his address encouraged the young students to keep themselves physically active to have an overall happy life as activity removes stress and anxiety. He felt best to be the chief guest for the day and felt honoured to be chosen by the management for the same. He felt proud that now he got an opportunity to stand on stage, as a few years ago he was sitting as a sportsman in front of the dais. Also as a cardiologist, he asked the young to advise their fellow and family to undergo a complete health check to get an update on their health.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI emphasized incorporating the spiritual aspect of wellness in the wholesome growth of a person; others being the physical and mental. The brotherhood or fair play in life is seen in sports and the sportspersons must uphold it. Let’s unite in sports and unite the nation to be not judgmental and non-discriminatory.

The young students numbering 350 from the Medical Dental and Paramedical programmes run by various Institutions/Colleges under RGUHS, Bengaluru, united to play the shuttle badminton tournament at the indoor stadium. Over 53 men’s and 32 women’s teams will be vying for trophies in various categories.

Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator FMMC was seen instructing and guiding as well as enthusing the participants. His meticulous approach in planning the event along with Mr Chandrashekara, Physical Education Instructor FMMC made the whole event come to light. Dr Antony S D’Souza, Dean FMMC being an avid walker too, encourages sports activities among students for the overall growth of every person.

The two-day event will see various categories of play from singles to doubles to mixed doubles. The management committee members, faculty, staff and students, including the sportspersons, were present. Father Muller Indoor Stadium is the most sought-after destination for indoor sports and health-related activities by the District administration, RGUHS and many residents of Mangalore. The activities they provide are TT, Badminton, Gym and Yoga.

