Mysterious Explosion in Brand New Mixer Grinder Arrived by Courier in Hassan

Hassan: After an explosion from a cooker in Mangaluru, a mixer grinder that had arrived by courier in Hassan mysteriously exploded at the DTDC office, K R Puram here, on December 26.

A new mixer grinder that had arrived by courier exploded while being tested. Courier owner Shashi sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Hassan. People were shocked by the explosion.

The Mangaluru cooker blast had made national news. As soon as the news spread, the SP of Hassan Hariram Shankar rushed to the spot for investigations.

Speaking to the media persons, SP Hariram Shankar said, “On December 26, at around 7:30 pm, a parcel of a mixer grinder arrived at the DTDC courier company at K R Puram. When the parcel was being opened, there was an explosion. It is learnt that the DTDC staff were checking the courier when it exploded. Some say that there was a blast and one of the office staff was injured in the incident. The reason for the blast is yet to be known. The forensic science laboratory team from Mysuru will reach the spot for further investigations. A thorough investigation will be held to find out the reason for the blast.”

Police are investigating the case and the SP has urged the people of Hassan not to pay heed to any rumours.