Mysuru court blast: Three Al Qaeda-linked terrorists get 10, 5 yrs jail



Bengaluru: The special National Intelligence Agency court, Bengaluru on Monday sentenced two of the Al Qaeda – the Base Movement terrorists convicted in the 2016 Mysuru court blast case to 10 years imprisonment and another to five years.

Accused Nainar Abbas Ali @ Library Abbas will undergo rigorous imprisonment for seven years and simple imprisonment for another three years. He shall also be liable to pay a fine of Rs 43,000 for the offences, the release by NIA said.

Sulaiman has also been awarded rigorous imprisonment for seven years and simple imprisonment for another three years and shall also be liable to pay a fine of Rs 38,000.

Samsun Karim Raja @ Karim @ Abdu Karim will undergo simple imprisonment for five years and shall also be liable to pay a fine of Rs 25,000.

On October 8, the court convicted the three, all residents of Tamil Nadu for their involvement in the bomb blast on August 1, 2016 in a public toilet in court premises at Chamarajapuram in Mysuru.

The case was originally registered at Lakshmipuram Police Station, Mysuru against unknown accused, before the NIA, on orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs, took over the investigations and re-registered the case.

The investigation had revealed that the bomb blast in the Mysuru court was one among the five bomb blasts committed by the members of Base Movement, which owed allegiance to Al Qaeda.

They had also executed bomb blasts at Chittor Court in Andhra Pradesh on April 7, 2016, at Kollam Court, Kerala on May 15, 2016, at Nellore Court, Andhra Pradesh on September 12, 2016, and at Mallapuram Court, Kerala on November 1, 2016, the NIA stated.

The investigation had revealed that the accused persons had formed the Base Movement, in Tamil Nadu in January 2015, inspired by the ideology of Al Qaeda and its leader Osama bin Laden.

They had recruited the other accused persons and hatched a criminal conspiracy to threaten government departments, especially courts, holding them responsible for “atrocities and injustice meted” out to a particular religious group. In pursuance of the conspiracy, they had systematically issued threats to prison authorities and police officials of different states and to the French Embassy in India.

After investigation, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against the three accused on May 24, 2017, and the trial in the case was concluded on September 29, 2021.

