Mysuru gang rape: NCW seeks police report, action at the earliest



Bengaluru: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the Mysuru gang rape case and shot a letter to the Karnataka Police on Thursday asking to submit a report on the incident at the earliest.

“We have come across a media report where it has been alleged that a young woman, along with her boyfriend, was attacked by a group of men and later, the woman was gang raped at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. As per the reports, only FIR has been registered and no accused has been arrested in the matter yet,” NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said.

She has written to Karnataka’s Director General of Police, seeking that all the accused are identified and immediately arrested and charged under the provisions of the law.

The commission has also advised the police department to initiate a process to provide adequate necessary compensation to the survivor as per the rules of the victim compensation scheme enumerated under Section 357 A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Sharma has also said that the victim must be provided with medical counselling support and the action taken on the matter must be communicated with the commission at the earliest.

State Women’s Commission Chairperson Pramila Naidu, meanwhile, visited the spot and the hospital where the gang rape victim and her male friend are being treated.

“I have not been able to speak to the victim as doctors denied permission saying that the survivor and the boy are still in shock. The victim has suffered injuries and she is responding to the treatment. It will take a day or two to recover,” she said.

She further stated that Police Commissioner Dr Chandra Gupta has assured her of the arrest of the accused by Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ugrappa alleged that the victim has suffered serious injuries in the incident and that the ruling BJP is trying to hush up the case.

The Mysuru gang rape case is more heinous than the one took place in Hyderabad. According to information collected, the victim was dragged inside by the rapists when she was sitting and chatting with her friend, he said.

