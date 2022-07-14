Mysuru: Kick boxer succumbs to punch in boxing ring, organizer booked

Mysuru: Kickboxer succumbs to punch in boxing ring, organizer booked



Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a kickboxer collapsed after being hit by a punch in a boxing ring, and later succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Bengaluru. The incident came to light on Thursday, July 14.

The deceased kickboxer has been identified as 23-year-old Nikhil, a resident of Mysuru. Following the complaint by the parents of the deceased boy, the police have booked the organizer of the sporting event for negligence.

According to police, the incident took place at the K1 state-level Kick Boxing Championship in Pai International Building of Jnana Jyothi Nagar locality in Bengaluru on Sunday, July 10. Nikhil, who was participating in the boxing seemed all fine before the collapse.

Nikhil was agile, defending and delivering a kick to the opponent. However, he collapsed after receiving a punch from his opponent in the boxing ring amid the cheers of the audience.

Police say that he sustained severe injury in the head and though he was shifted to hospital, he succumbed to the injury on Wednesday. The funeral was held in Mysuru on the same day by the family.

The parents of Nikhil have lodged a complaint in the Jnanabharathi police station of Bengaluru against the organisers of the event alleging negligence. They have also mentioned in the complaint that there was no arrangement of doctors and an ambulance at the spot during the championship.

Police stated that Naveen Ravishankar, the accused organizer is absconding and a hunt has been launched to nab him. Further investigation into the matter is on.