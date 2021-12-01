Mysuru Photographer Murdered in Puttur was due to Property Issue, states SP

Mangaluru: As per DK Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, after an investigation was conducted, the photographer from Mysuru, who was found murdered in Puttur area , and whose body was exhumed on Wednesday last week, was killed with his head being smashed with a hammer, and stabbed in the neck and back with a knife, over a property issue,

It is now learnt that photographer Jagadish Rai,58, from Subrahmanya Nagar in Mysuru, was reported missing on 18 November 2021. A special team of Dakshina Kannada police had arrested Balakrishna Rai (59), Prashanth (28), Jeevan Prasad (39) Mrs Jayalakshmi (58), from Padavannur village in Puttur, and Jayaraj Shetty (47), a resident of Badagannur in Puttur, in connection with the crime.



Shashidhar, the older brother of the deceased, in a complaint filed at the Puttur Rural police station stated that his sibling had bought two acres of agricultural land in Kunjoor Panja of Aryapu village. The property was being looked after by Balakrishna Rai, a relative. On November 18, Jagadish had reportedly arrived from Mysuru to visit the property, and had roamed around with Balakrishna Rai. Shashidhar was told that his brother returned to Mysuru in a car. Since he did not reach Mysuru, a missing complaint was filed.

The SP stated that the accused hatched a plot on November 18, and took Jagadish Rai in a car on the Noojibailu Pernaje road. After bludgeoning Jagadish with a hammer and stabbing him with a knife, the accused buried the body in a forest at Muguli in Paduvannur village. Balakrishna Rai had allegedly registered an agreement related to Jagadish’s property in his name, without informing him. The accused had murdered him to hide this. The police team has seized two cars, the murder weapons and a gold chain belonging to Jagadish, which are approximately valued at Rs 6 lakh, from the accused.

“The investigation spanned Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Mysuru districts. Prompt and alert action by the IO and his team under guidance of the DSP Puttur, led to the arrest. The special team will be rewarded,” he said, adding that the accused are in judicial custody.