Mysuru Police Conduct Rowdy Parade

Mysuru: The police paraded the rowdies and warned them against participation in unwarranted and anti-social activities, at the Alanahalli Police Station premises, Devaraj Sub Division here on June 26.

All the rowdy sheeters from Udayagiri, Devaraj, Lashkar, Alanahalli and Nazarbad police stations, which come under the Devaraj Sub Division were summoned to the Alanahalli police station premises and advised not to involve in anti-social activities. The police also warned the rowdy sheeters not to indulge in any anti-social activities that would create communal disharmony in society.

The parade was conducted by the ACP Shanthamallapa of the Devaraj Subdivision on the instructions of Home Secretary Dr G Parameshwar and DG & IGP Alok Mohan.

ACP Shanthamallappa also warned that strict action including the Goonda Act, would be imposed against them if they are found involved in any anti-social activities.

Police Inspectors P P Santosh Jeevan, P K Raju, T B Shivakumar and other police officials were also present.

