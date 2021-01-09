Spread the love



















Mysuru: Sandalwood worth Rs 5 lakhs seized, 4 arrested

Mysuru, Jan 9 (UNI) Police have nabbed four inter-State smugglers, who had indulged in

smuggling sandalwood from government offices.

Police said on Saturday that the arrested have been identified as Bhupathi, Francis, Senthil

Kumar and Praveen Kumar.

DCP Geeta Prasanna said that the arrested hailed from Tamil Nadu, and were involved in morethan10 cases. Stolen sandalwood and a car worth about Rs 5 lakh were seized from them.

The main accused Rahil escaped in the darkness. The gang used to sell the stolen sandalwood in Tamil Nadu.