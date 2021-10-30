Spread the love



















MyWardMyCare-33KadriSouth Residents Meet to Discuss on Various Civic Issues of that Ward



Mangaluru: Kadri South Ward No 33 met on 28th Oct at 5.30 PM to understand the various civic problems of that Ward and how to address the same. Detailed discussion was held for over 2 hours by the participants. The meeting was held at one of the residents of Ward No 33.

Based on the discussion, the following action plan was detailed out :

1. The provisional ward committee members are identified. All participants agreed that the ward committee functioning still has a long way to go. In the absence of the ward committee, all members felt that they should take proactive measures for the welfare of all ward citizens.

2. As a first step, all participants are requested to identify all the civic problems of the ward. Problems such as those which require immediate attention, those which can be addressed by the authorities and those which require MCC approval, etc shall be identified by the participants to the best of their knowledge.

3. All participants shall place the civic problems in the next meeting (scheduled in 2 weeks’ time). Participants shall discuss at length about each issue and depending on their understanding shall prioritize the same. Civic issues shall be broadly classified under the heading which can be addressed by the authorities and those which require council sanction.

4. Residents will join hands with fellow citizens and approach the authorities (MCC Commissioner) for the resolution of the issues.

5. For issues which require council approval, residents will meet the sitting corporator, explain their views and request his services for placing it before the council.

6. Residents will exchange views among others and expand their contacts to include many residents of the ward.

Report by : Er Rajendra Kumar, an Active Aam Aadmi Leader

