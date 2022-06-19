N.Korea’s new suspected Covid-19 cases fall below 20,000

Seoul: North Korea’s new suspected Covid-19 cases dropped below 20,000, according to its state media Sunday.

More than 19,310 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, Yonhap news ageny reported.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported. As of Wednesday, the death toll stood at 73, with a fatality rate of 0.002 per cent.

The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.62 million as of 6 p.m. Saturday, of which more than 4.58 million have recovered, and at least 33,780 are being treated, it added.

The country’s daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.