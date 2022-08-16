N Vishnuvardhan Transferred, Hakay Akshay Machhindra New SP of Udupi

Udupi: N Vishnuvardhan, Superintendent of police (SP) of Udupi district, has been transferred with immediate effect as SP Intelligence, Bengaluru.

Hakay Akshay Machhindra, who was recently transferred from Chikkamagaluru district and waiting for posting, has been appointed as the new SP of Udupi district. He will take over the charge from N Vishnuvardhan.

In 2019, Machhindra was posted as the SP of Udupi district, but then the State Government changed the order and appointed N Vishnuvardhan as the SP.

N Vishnuvardhan is an efficient officer and has succeeded in solving many high-profile cases in the district.

