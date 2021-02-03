Spread the love



















Nadda arrives in Kerala



Thiruvananthapuram: BJP President J.P. Nadda has reached the Kerala capital on a two-day visit, ahead of the Assembly election in the state which is likely to be held in the middle of April.

Nadda will attend a series of programmes including meeting with senior BJP and RSS leaders to develop a strategy for the party in the election. With the BJP having already opened its account at Nemom in the 2016 polls, the party wants to win a minimum of 10 to 15 seats.

While this is a tall order, there are possibilities of the party breaking the jinx and winning more seats. A recent survey conducted by the party has found that it can win a minimum of 10 seats and if it puts up a good fight taking into consideration all the social and political angles it can reach the winning post in 25 seats.

Nadda will be attending a dinner meeting with business leaders and the elite of the capital city to get feedback on the Modi government and also the burning issues faced by the state.

With the party entering into confabulations with RSS leadership and the coalition partners, the state party leadership will provide feedback on the pros and cons faced by the party in state.

Senior leader and former National Executive member and ex-core committee member Shoba Surendran has been sulking for the past one year and has not been attending party functions since the last one year. The party will have to take a call on whether she will contest the election as she has been a grassroots leader from the backward Ezhava community.

Nadda will travel to Thrissur to attend the party state office bearers’ meeting on Thursday. He will return to Delhi later on Thursday.