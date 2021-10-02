Spread the love



















Nadda discusses assembly polls’ preparations with BJP general secretaries



New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda held a meeting with the national general secretaries of the party on Friday to discuss the preparations for the Assembly polls in five states due early next year.

The meeting held at the party’s central office was attended by the organisation general secretary B.L. Santosh, besides general secretaries – Arun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Tarun Chugh, C.T. Ravi and D Purandeswari.

A BJP leader said that this ‘important’ meeting was called in view of the organisation’s preparations for the elections.

In the meeting, along with preparations for the elections, organisational issues were also discussed.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa is slated to be held early next.

Except Punjab, the BJP is in power in the all of the four states.

The BJP is not just targeting to retain these four states, but also at the same time it wants to achieve success in Punjab on its own.

In 2017, the BJP formed the government in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority and ended its 14-year exile in the state.

In Uttarakhand, wherein the BJP changed the Chief Minister twice, it wants to make a record by retaining the power.

Similarly, by winning Goa and Manipur, the party wants to stamp its pan-India ‘popularity’ once again.

A separate meeting was also held in the BJP office regarding the preparations for the Manipur Assembly elections.

