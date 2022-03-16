Nadda discusses UP govt formation with Yogi, other leaders

New Delhi: BJP President J.P. Nadda and Uttar Pradesh caretaker Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other party leaders, including from the state, met on Wednesday evening to discuss formation of government.

Sources said the formation of new government, and the new ministers, and names of candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council polls were discussed in the over four-hour-long meeting held at the BJP national headquarters here.

Party national General Secretary, Organisation, B.L. Santhosh, state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, Uttar Pradesh unit President Swatantra Dev Singh, and state General Secretary, Organisation, Sunil Bansal were present in the meeting.

“Names of new ministers were discussed taking care of social and regional balance. Dates for calling legislative party meet to elect a new leader and date for swearing in ceremony were also discussed,” a party insider said.

“Election for 36 seats of Legislative Council is scheduled on April 9. Names of candidates for these seats were discussed and short-listed for final approval of BJP’s parliamentary board,” the party leader said.

Sources said that all the names finalised will be discussed with union Home minister Amit Shah, BJP central observers for election of legislative party leader in Uttar Pradesh, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.