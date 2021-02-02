Spread the love



















Nadda heads to Kerala for 2-day visit, beginning Wednesday



New Delhi: Ahead of the assembly elections in Kerala, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will be visiting the state on a two-day visit from February 3 to take part in various important organisational programmes.

BJP media in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni in a statement said: “Nadda will address the party’s Kerala unit core committee and also meet newly elected councilors and block, Jilla Panchayat members of party in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.”

He said the BJP chief will visit the Padmanabhaswamy Temple to offer prayers and will take meetings with NDA alliance partners individually on Wednesday evening.

“On Thursday, he will reach Cochin and address a meeting of state office bearers, in-charges, convenors, district presidents and district general secretaries. In-charges and conveners of the assembly constituency will also participate in this meeting. The BJP chief will address a huge public rally in the evening in Thrissur at Vadakkunnathan Temple Ground,” Baluni said.