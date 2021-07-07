Spread the love



















Nadda reaches PM’s residence, meeting underway with ministers-in-waiting



New Delhi: Before the much-awaited cabinet expansion of the Modi government, the first in the second term, the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg is abuzz with activities. An important meeting is going on at PM’s residence for which BJP National President J.P. Nadda has arrived.

Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, Uttar Pradesh’s Apna Dal Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patel have arrived at the Prime Minister’s residence.

BJP sources say that before the cabinet expansion to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 6 p.m., Prime Minister Narendra Modi would like to meet with the new ministers at his residence and apprise them of his expectations.

Portfolio distribution is also likely to be discussed in the meeting.

This time, the number of women ministers in the Modi government is likely to increase. Apart from Anupriya Patel, Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Haryana MP Sunita Duggal, and Karnataka MP Shobha Karandlaje are likely to be inducted in the cabinet.

Like this: Like Loading...