Nadda rules out crisis in BJP amidst speculation over BSY’s exit

Bengaluru: Amidst speculations over the possible change of BS Yediyurappa as Karnataka Chief Minister, BJP’s national president JP Nadda denied any “political crisis” in the party and appreciated the Lingayat strongman’s work.

“It’s good. He has done a good work and Karnataka is being run well and Yediyurappa is doing his work according to his way,”

Nadda told reporters in Panaji when he was asked to comment on Yediyurappa’s work for the last two years.

Asked about the “political crisis” in the party, Nadda said, “So do you think, but we don’t think so.”

This is a very important statement coming from Nadda when speculations of Yediyurappa’s

replacement were rife. On July 17, Yediyurappa had dismissed rumours about his resignation, saying not a word was discussed on the topic when he met the central leadership. On the contrary, he said Nadda had asked him to strengthen the party ahead of the 2023 state assembly elections.

After maintaining silence over media speculations, on July 22, Yediyurappa, broke his silence for the first time by saying he would abide by the central leadership’s decision if he is asked to quit the chief minister’s post.

Meanwhile Yediyurappa, who is on a visit to the rain-hit district of Belagavi, told reporters in Belagavi city that he is waiting for a message from the central leadership about next role and would be visiting rain-hit Karwar district tomorrow.

