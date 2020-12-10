Spread the love



















Nadda’s convoy attacked in Bengal, Dilip Ghosh anticipated breach



Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Naddas convoy was attacked by alleged Trinamool Congress supporters in West Bengals South 24-Parganas district when the BJP chief was heading out to attend a rally on Thursday.

The incident took place near Shirakol area when Nadda was on his way to address a rally at Diamond Harbour’s Radio Station Ground this afternoon. The bullet-proof vehicle in which Nadda was travelling was attacked by alleged Trinamool Congress-backed hooligans, sources said.

Apart from Nadda, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice-president Mukul Roy and party leader Anupam Hazra’s vehicles were also attacked by irate alleged Trinamool supporters, armed with party’s flags.

The windshields of cars of Nadda’s convoy were damaged as the miscreants launched a violent attack by hurling, bricks, iron rod and glass bottles.

A few central paramilitary force’s troopers, who were in-charge of the convoy security, and one BJP supporter were injured in the attack. Some of the BJP activists were forcibly dragged out of their cars and beaten up black and blue on the way while reaching the meeting venue.

“Our convoy was attacked by Trinamool supporters who launched a violent attack on Naddaji’s convoy. It is nothing but a jungle-raj that is going on in Bengal. They have also attacked media persons who were accompanying the convoy,” said BJP leader Anupam Hazra.

Earlier, Nadda was shown black flags allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters when he arrived in Kolkata’s Hastings area to inaugurate the party’s election office on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place outside the newly-opened BJP office when about 50 people tried to wave black flags and shouted “BJP go back” slogans as Nadda was about to enter the building. BJP activists also came out and tried to reply to the protesters with counter sloganeering.

According to sources, a political meeting was going on at Shirakol area showing solidarity with the nation-wide farmers’ protests when Nadda’s convoy was passing through the area and was attacked.

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has already written to Home Minister Amit Shah on lapses in security arrangements during party national president Nadda’s visit to the state.

The Home Ministry also issued instructions in this regard and has sought a detail report from the West Bengal government on the issue.