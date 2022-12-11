Naga customary laws protected by Constitution: SC Judge

Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said on Saturday that the Naga customary laws and traditions are unique which are protected under the Constitution, and the apex court has been recognising and upholding these traditional customary laws.



Addressing the valedictory functions of the 23rd Hornbill Festival, Justice Kaul assured the people of Nagaland that as Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority, access to justice for all would be provided by bridging the gaps.

He said that the people of Nagaland are peace loving who co-exist in harmony with their unique cultural and traditional system. He also said that Nagas are known not only for their bravery but hospitality and warmth which he has experienced during his stay in Nagaland.

Calling Nagaland as ‘Land of Festivals’, he further said the state has been on the national and international map of tourism which is a positive step in ushering development in the state, and he hoped that the festival would bring people together from all across the globe and create a sense of unity in diversity.

Speaking in the function, Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio said that the festival is a place for people to gather and to share, to celebrate the past, the current and, most importantly, share the richness and uniqueness of the Naga Heritage with the world.

“At present, unity is something we all need, not just in our sector, but in our society, the unity to work together and to take the right and responsible steps, to continue moving forward together,” he pointed out.

Chief Minister Rio thanked the people of Nagaland, the cultural troupes and artists who had come from all parts of Nagaland, the tourists and visitors for their valuable presence during the Festival.

He requested the tourists and visitors to be ambassadors of the unique Naga experience, so that more people will experience the Hornbill Festival in the coming years.

The 10-day-long Hornbill festival held at the Naga Heritage village, Kisama, 12 km from the capital city Kohima.

Inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on December 1, the 23rd edition of Hornbill festival showcased Nagaland’s deep-rooted traditions and its diverse cultural heritage of different tribes among the tribals, and grandeur.The festival is a cultural extravaganza to revive, protect and preserve the richness and uniqueness of the Naga heritage.