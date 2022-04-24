Naga Shaurya-starrer ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’ to now release on May 20



Chennai: Director Anish R Krishna’s upcoming Telugu rom-com ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’, featuring Naga Shaurya in the lead, will now release on May 20, its makers announced on Saturday.

Produced by Ira Creations, the film was originally supposed to release on April 22. However, that was not to happen and rumours began to do the rounds that the film had dropped out of the summer race.

The team has now clarified that their film has not moved out of the summer race as was being speculated and that it would be hitting screens worldwide on May 20.

Sources close to the unit say that the film is currently in its post-production stage.

Music for the film has been scored by Mahati Swara Sagar and cinematography is by Sai Sriram.

Shirley Setia plays the female lead in the film in which Naga Shaurya plays a Brahmin. Yesteryear actress Radhika Sarathkumar too will be seen in an important role in the movie produced by Usha Mulpuri.