Nagabanas Destroyed in Bangra Kuloor and Kodikal, Eight Arrested

Mangaluru: The Kavoor and Urwa police have arrested eight persons on November 26, for destroying the Nagabana belonging to the Kotian family in Bangra Kuloor and another in Kodikal.

The arrested have been identified as Safwan alias Chippu (25) from Kavoor, Mohammed Suhaib (23) from Shanthi Nagar Kavoor, Praveen Anil Monteiro (27) from Panjimogeru, Nikilesh alias Vikky (22), Jayanth (30), Manjunath Poojary (30), Prathik (24) and Naushad (30).

Nagabana is deemed to be the resting place of snakes and Nagaradhane is the form of worshipping snakes which is a unique tradition of the coastal districts. The motive of the accused was to create communal disharmony in the society by destroying the sacred Nagabanas. In between October 20 to 30, the accused destroyed one of the Naga stones and unsanctified the rest of the five Naga stones in Kuloor that belonged to the Kotian family. On November 12, the accused destroyed the Nagabana statue in Kodikkal. All the accused and those who had aided the accused in the crime have been arrested.

Under the direction of Police commissioner Shashi Kumar IPS and under the able guidance of DCP Law and Order Hariram Shankar, DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, and under the able leadership of ACP North Sub-division Mahesh Kumar, the operation was carried out by the Kavoor police inspector Raghav Padil, Moodbidri PSI Sudeep, Bajpe PSI Raghavendra Naik, Kavoor PSI Harish, ASI Kushala Maniyani, Panambur ASI Ramachandra H, Isaac, Kavoor HC Mohandas Kotian, H C Durgaprasad Shetty, HC Kishore Poojary, HC Pramod K S, HC Moodbidri Hussain, HC Manoj, PC Sridhar, PC Sikhandar Chanchali, PC Suresh Kolli, PC Rajesan, and PC Sharanappa.