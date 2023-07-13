Nagaraj Anchan-Coordinator of ‘Hasiru Dala’ Clears a Load of Waste from a Stormwater Drain

Nagaraj Raghav Anchan-Coordinator of ‘Hasiru Dala’, an Ocean Plastic Recycling Organization Clears a Load of Waste from a Stormwater Drain in Kannur/Adyar



Mangaluru: He has done it in the past, and continues to do it, his social service of trying to keep the environment clean and green. Meet NAGARAJ RAGHAV ANCHAN-the coordinator of Ocean Plastic Recycling Organization-‘HASIRU DALA’, who had earlier launched a campaign ‘Anti Litter-Don’t Be Bitter-Stop The Litter! ‘Namma Netravathi, Namma Javabdari’ near Netravati Bridge (near Ullal) joining hands with Anti-Pollution Drive (APD) Foundation, Mangaluru had made a significant change in the attitude of people in littering the area with waste while passing by on four-wheelers and two-wheelers. The area near Netravati Bridge looks tidy, even though not 100% but way better than before.

Before this campaign was launched, it was surprising to see the pathetic condition of this highway littered with garbage piled up at every 1/4 or 1/2 Km or so- and the best part is that there was more garbage dumped where signs were posted “NOT TO DUMP GARBAGE”?. How ignorant and careless people could be towards Swachatha of India. The scenes of all these garbage-piled areas no doubt shattered the dreams of PM Narendra Modi’s “Swacch Bharath Abhiyan”. If the garbage spots started from Yekkur, they continued along NH 66, or beyond. Not anymore, with the efforts put in by Nagaraj and APD Foundation team, the stretch of road looks clean.

And now, Nagaraj Raghav Anchan, who has been campaigning for a clean city and better waste management, ended up clearing a load of waste from a stormwater drain in Kannur during the weekend. Speaking to Team Mangalorean Nagaraj said, ” When travelling towards Kannur early in the morning I noticed a black spot and stopped. A lot of waste was dumped by the roadside and Netravati River flows close by. Without thinking twice, I started to clean the area. We generally rope in NSS volunteers and college students for such drives, but since it has been raining, I went ahead doing it alone”

.“The locals alleged that Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has not been collecting waste regularly and hence waste will be dumped at this spot. There was everything including waste wrapped in plastic, food packets and sanitary waste. At 11 am, I finished cleaning, and by that time my body started to itch. I called a JCB for help to clear the waste, so the water can flow. Later, Mangaluru City Corporation arranged a vehicle to collect the waste,” added Nagaraj.

He further said, “Water resources are precious for a community’s survival. As our consumption increases, the waste also increases and so does our responsibility for its appropriate disposal. Integrating and practising sustainable living is the next step. Yes, we agree that the disposal of garbage continues to be a challenge faced by the civic authorities. Officials say that they alone can not keep the city clean. A change in attitude among people towards the issue of cleanliness is the need of the hour. Despite many awareness programmes on ‘Swachh Bharath’ people have the habit of dumping garbage on the highways, streets, and pavements. Adding to this, construction debris is also dumped. We did our best and we are happy we saw positive results, and the littering has stopped to the maximum”.

Nagaraj is also trying to spread awareness on the importance of waste segregation at the source point and members of the nearby masjid, have reportedly agreed to support the cause. He also met the speaker and MLA UT Khader and submitted a memorandum on what needs to be done for the Mangaluru constituency for better waste management. Agreeing that this particular spot has a problem, Kannur ward corporator Chandravathi Vishwanath said, “Awareness will be conducted in the presence of a representative from Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited and we are planning to install a CCTV camera at the spot.”

It has been more than a month since Anchan has been standing near Adyar every day from 5.30 am to 9.30 am with placards in his hand, requesting the public to stop dumping waste by the roadside as it could reach the river. A cleanup drive was also conducted on the stretch recently with the support of Zilla panchayat, MCC, locals and students and about 17 tonnes of waste was collected.

Despite the hype around the cleanliness drive after the Prime Minister’s clarion call for Swaccha Bharath Abhiyan, filth is still visible on national highways and other roads. Despite awareness of why the use of plastic should be avoided, people continue to use plastics. It forms a major chunk of the garbage dumped along the national highway. Even people have been dumping garbage from the Nethravathi Ullal bridge into the running river below, despite a sign posted nearby not to dump the garbage.

It’s time that our elected state representatives take quick action on this garbage menace. The cooperation of every citizen is required to keep it pollution-free. While appreciating the efforts put in by Nagaraj for a clean environment, people should also join in such campaigns and see that the area is litter-free. Waste sounds like something unachievable and probably it is, but that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t all try. Refuse what you don’t want, Reduce what you need, Reuse as much as you can, send as little as possible to be Recycled, and Rot (compost) whatever you can’t. The goal should be Zero Waste and every little thing we do to help achieve that is a step in the right direction. You can do as much or as little towards the Zero Waste Goal that works for you. It doesn’t have to be a radical change in your lifestyle, but obviously, the more you change the more it will help to make a difference”.

If anyone of you wants to join the Clean Environment Campaign you can call Nagraj Ragav Anchan (Convener, Hasiru Dala): Mobile: 9663506158

