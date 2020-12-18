Spread the love



















Nagaraj Kharvi Enters India Book of Records Swimming in Padmasana Posture with legs Chained

Nagaraj Kharvi, a government primary school teacher from Kalmanja in Bantwal taluk Enter India Book of Records by Swimming in Padmasana Posture with his legs Chained, in the Arabian Sea this morning ( Friday, 18 December 2020) at Tannirbhavi Beach, amidst lot his fans, family members, relatives and friends.

Mangaluru : A government primary school teacher from Kalmanja in Bantwal taluk who is all determined to get his name entered in the India Book of Records by swimming in the Padmasana posture with his legs tied, in the Arabian Sea for a distance of one kilometre, attempted it with bravery this morning, Friday 18 December 2020 at 9 am, swimming in the Arabian sea near Tannirbhavi Beach. He is Nagaraj Kharvi, a native of Kanchugodu, Gujjadi village in Kundapur taluk. Kharvi, who learnt swimming when he was in Class 3, was the swimming instructor at Sri Satya Sai Educational Institutions, Alike in Dakshina Kannada for nine years. Presently he has been working at the government school since the last four-and-a-half years.

Addressing the media at Mangaluru Press Club a couple of days ago, Nagraj said, “I started swimming in the sea when I was in third grade. When I was working at Alike Sri Sathya Sai Education Institutions, I was the instructor for swimming. I have trained several students for nine years. Later, I joined as a teacher at a government school in Kalmanja where trainer B K Naik taught me different styles of swimming and made some corrections in my style. I have also learnt Yoga at Dharmasthala and took part in a state level Yoga competition. I had improved my swimming techniques under B.K. Naik, who was an inspector with the Sericulture Department.

He further said, “In February 2020, I took part in a national level swimming event at Vadodara in Gujarat, where I bagged two gold medals and one bronze medal. I secured three gold medals in the 2019 Master Games in state level swimming events. I have planned to combine Yoga and swimming to create a national record. I have also been practising breast stroke swimming at Tannirbhavi for two months now. The Sports and Youth Empowerment Department, the Government Employees Association and other departments have extended support to my initiative, and I am glad that India Book of Records responded positively too. I decided to set a record by swimming in Padmasana Posture with my legs Chained for one kilometer, which is the first of its kind in the world. India Book of Records gave me the green signal, and here I am all set to create a record”.

The event was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by chief guest, ace swimmer Gopal Kharvi, (who had set a new Guinness World Record by swimming a distance of 3 km with his hands and legs bound in 2013), joined by DDPI-Malleswami, Pradeep D’Souza, Deputy Director of Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports-DK, among others. All the dignitaries wished Nagaraj all success in his daring venture, so that he brings a name and fame to DK. Before Nagaraj swam in the Arabian sea to set a record, his legs were chained and locked by Pradeep D’souza, and as he entered into the sea filled with rough waves, Nagaraj was cheered loud by the spectators, who had come in large numbers.

Nagaraj entered into the sea at 8 55 am and completed hsi one kilometer swim at 9.20 am, in 25 min 16 sec and 63 milliseconds. Seems like a good record created for the first time in such a posture. When Team Mangalorean interacted with Nagaraj’s wife Kripa ( also a teacher at a government school. in Mullakad) who was holding her 4-year-old son, Sanchith, if she was scared about her husband’s adventure, she replied, “Not at all, since I have full confidence in him, that he will swim safely and set a record. My husband has been swimming when he was in third grade, and has entered into many swimming feats and won laurels. I have full faith that he will accomplish his goal in this swim event, and pray to God for his safe success”.

Kharvi performed the feat even though the morning winds were strongly blowing from the north. Kharvi swam across the south and reached the target. His Trainer, B Krishna Naik applauded Kharvi for his achievement. The event was compered by Ms Poojitha, Lokraj and Ravikiran Naik, all swimmers. Apart from swimming, Nagaraj also writes short stories and has published ‘Ibbaniya Meravanige'( Collection of Stories) and ‘Kamala Tanayana Shatpadi’. Other literary works ‘Partheshvarana Vachana’ (400 vachanas), ‘Neeraythu Manjugadde ( Collection of Poems) and ‘Nuditheru (e-book) are ready for publication, it is learnt.