Nahuel Molina set to complete Atletico Madrid move



Madrid: Atletico Madrid are on the verge of signing Argentine international right back Nahuel Molina from Italian side Udinese.

The 24-year-old flew to Madrid on Monday to take his medical, with the transfer expected to be completed soon.

“I am very happy to be here and now I will wait for my medical to become a new Atletico player,” Molina told press waiting for him at Madrid airport.

The move is expected to see Nehuen Perez make his loan move from Atletico to Udinese last season permanent.

Molina’s arrival at Atletico allows the club to cover the departure of Sime Vrsaljko, whose contract expired at the end of June before he joined Greek club Olympiakos, reports Xinhua.

Meanwhile, it should allow Atletico coach Diego Simeone to play Manuel Llorente in a more attacking midfielder role, which better suits the player’s style. It should also allow the club to see Daniel Wass, who hasn’t entered into Simeone’s plans since joining from Valencia in January.