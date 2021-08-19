Spread the love



















Naidu expresses anguish over disruptions in Parliament, state legislatures



New Delhi: Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, on Wednesday expressed his anguish over disruptions in the Parliament and state Legislatures and called upon people’s representatives to act as ‘role models’ in raising the standards in public life.

Speaking after presenting the ‘Sir M Visvesvarya Memorial Award’ to MS Ramaiah Group of Institutions’ Chairman M.R. Jayaram in Bengaluru, Naidu, who’s also the Chiarman of Rajya Sabha, said that he was saddened by the ‘new low’ witnessed in the Parliament recently as also in some state legislatures, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Specifically referring to the recent unruly events in the Parliament during the Monsoon Session, Naidu said that he was saddened by the bad behaviour of some House members.

Disapproving the disruptive behaviour of some members, he said that Assemblies and the Parliament are meant to debate, discuss and decide, and not disrupt, and the people’s verdict must be respected in a democracy even while expressing dissent.

“You can’t force anybody physically,” he said.

Paying rich tributes to Sir M. Visvesvaraya, who was an Indian civil engineer, statesman and the 19th Diwan of Mysore, serving from 1912 to 1919, the Vice President urged the younger generation to come forward with new innovations and out-of-the-box ideas to accelerate the progress of the country.

Describing Sir Visvesvaraya as the ‘legendary builder-engineer of modern India’, he recalled his contribution in designing iconic projects such as the Krishna Sagar Dam in Mysore and the flood protection system in Hyderabad.

Recalling his vision as the Diwan of Mysore in founding many landmark institutions such as the iron and steel plant at Bhadravati, the Mysore Soap Factory and Mysore Chamber of Commerce, Naidu said Visvesvaraya spearheaded the movement for industrialisation in India, even before Independence.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai, Lok Sabha MP P.C. Mohan and other dignitaries were present at the event.

