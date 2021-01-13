Spread the love



















Naik’s parameters stable, taken off ventilator: Goa CM

Panaji: Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, who was hospitalised after a road mishap, has been taken off a ventilator and is being administered high flow oxygen, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Sawant also said that the North Goa MP’s health parameters were stable and he need not be shifted to the national capital for further treatment.

“He has been shifted from a ventilator and is being administered high flow oxygen for now,” Sawant told reporters at the Goa Medical College campus on Wednesday.

Earlier, a three-member team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences examined the Union MoS in presence of the Chief Minister.

“Shripad bhau was examined by three AIIMS doctors today morning. All of his parameters are stable. They are closely monitoring. But he will have to be minutely monitored on account of the major trauma which he has suffered,” Sawant said.

When asked if he would have to be airlifted to Delhi for further treatment, Sawant said: “They (AIIMS team) have said that he need not be shifted for treatment”.

Vijaya, Naik’s wife, and Deepak Ghume his personal secretary, died from injuries after their car met with an accident in Yellapur in Karnataka on Monday night.

The two other occupants of the car, the driver and the Union Minister’s personal security officer are recuperating at the Goa hospital.